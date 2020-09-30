2 classes at Waterbury elementary school going virtual through Oct. 9 after 2 test positive for COVID

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Chase Elementary School is moving to two classes to distance learning through Friday, Oct. 9, after two people tested positive for COVID.

School officials also said a person at North End Middle School tested positive; however, the school will remain open.

In both cases, the district contacted the city’s contact tracing team. Those who had direct contact will be notified.

“The schools are cleaned and disinfected thoroughly as per defined protocol,” officials said in a statement. “We assure you that we are taking the steps necessary to protect the health of our students and staff.”

The in-person students who test positive for COVID-19 are instructed to remain home in self-isolation for 10 days.

