Waterbury Public Schools: 3 in-person students, staff test positive for COVID-19, Career Academy goes all remote through Nov. 2

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Students at several Waterbury schools are moving to remote learning after three in-person learning students and three staff members tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

Sunday, Waterbury Public Schools reported several students and staff members in the district have tested positive between Friday and Sunday:

Chase Elementary School – 1 in-person student positive – Specific classroom to transition to distance learning through Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Waterbury Career Academy – 1 in-person student and 1 virtual learning student positive – All students to transition to distance learning for Monday, Nov. 2; impacted individuals will transition through Friday, Nov. 6.

Maloney Interdistrict Magnet School – 1 in-person student and 1 staff member positive – Specific classroom to transition to distance learning through Thursday, Nov. 12.

Crosby High School – 1 virtual learning student positive – no closures

Bucks Hills Elementary School – 1 staff member positive – no closures

Gilmartin Elementary School – 1 staff member positive – no closures

Walsh Elementary School – 1 staff member positive – specific classroom transitioned to distance learning through Friday, Nov. 6.

The district added, “Pre-K students will continue with in-person learning [Monday] as they have minimal to no contact with the HS students.”