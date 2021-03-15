Waterbury Public Schools moving back to full-day learning on March 15

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury Public Schools are moving back to full-day learning on March 15.

All students, in-person and remote, will follow the same daily start and end times for their school.

School officials said the Food Service Department will continue to prepare and distribute meals to students learning remotely.

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday will be full days. Wednesday will remain a half-day.

District officials said in-person learning is very valuable, especially for younger kids.

“It is very important to us to open the school for the full day so that students can begin getting the instructional design that may be more conducive to some of their learning, and particularly, effecting some of our elementary school students,” said Superintendent Dr. Verna Ruffin.

All students will continue to follow COVID safety protocols, including hand washing, physical distancing and wearing masks.

Ruffin said knowing teachers can get vaccinated for COVID has made the decision easier.

“We’re opening schools on March 15 knowing that’s the best thing for teaching and learning at this time, knowing that eventually, people who want vaccines will be able to get it.”