Waterbury Public Schools reports 2 new student COVID-19 positive tests, 3 staff positives

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury Public Schools reports two new student COVID-19 positive tests and three new staff COVID-19 positive tests Sunday.

At West Side Middle School, a student learning virtually has tested positive for the coronavirus. The district reports the students has been learning from their home since the first day of school so the positive test does not affect any classes.

At Hopeville Elementary School, an in-person student has tested positive for the coronavirus. The district reports the impacted class will transition to distance learning through Oct. 22.

At Duggan Elementary School, three staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus. The district reports, two impacted classes will transition to distance learning through Oct. 23.

Those who tested positive have been instructed to stay home and self-isolate for 10 days; they will need medical documentation prior to returning to in-person classes.

The district says, in each in-person case the district immediately engaged contact tracing and appropriate notifications were made.

Additionally, the school buildings will be cleaned and disinfected thoroughly.

