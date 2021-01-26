Waterbury Public Schools to return to hybrid learning Feb. 1

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury Public Schools will be returning to their hybrid model of learning on Monday, Feb. 1, the school district announced Tuesday.

In a letter to the community, the district said, in part, “In collaboration with Mayor Neil M. O’Leary, the City of Waterbury Department of Public Health and the Board of Education and upon review of the current health data for the City of Waterbury and the State of Connecticut, we will return to our hybrid learning model next Monday, February 1. Students returning to the classroom will continue to follow the appropriate mitigation strategies, such as social distancing and mask protocols.”

The athletic program will resume per CIAC guidelines.

The district will also continue to provide meals to students.

“For students continuing to learn virtually, the Food Service Department will continue to prepare

and distribute meals for Monday through Sunday. They will be available for pick up at the

following schools Monday through Friday, from 1:00 p.m.- 3:00 p.m. ALL children 18 and under

can pick up (or a parent or guardian can pick up) meals, which include breakfast, lunch, a snack,

supper and the fresh fruit and vegetable of the day.”