Waterbury students return to classrooms for first day of school

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– It’s the start of a school year unlike any other. More Connecticut kids are donning their masks and heading back into the classroom Thursday. Schools are going the extra mile to take Covid-19 safety precautions.

Superintendent Doctor Verna Ruffin began with a show and tell Thursday, showing that Waterbury Public Schools are ready to reopen on September 8 and telling parents how they plan to keep kids safe.

She took us on a tour of three different schools. The superintendent and district officials were showing and telling how schools will deal with things like social distancing to keep kids safe from the spread of Covid-19.

One thing they highlighted is how they’re configurating desks in the classroom to keep teachers at least six feet from students and students at least six feet from each other.

“Normally this would be two desks or two students. It’s one student. The second desk can be storage for that student but also provides a natural barrier to the next student to keep that distance between the two students,” said William Clark, Chief Operating Officer,Waterbury Public Schools.

“I think it’s probably the most important piece because it allows the teacher to set up an environment that is conducive for his or her classroom, welcoming to the students, and with evidence of social distancing,” said Dr. Verna Ruffin, Superintendent, Waterbury Public Schools.

For about the first month of school they’ll operate under a hybrid learning model. Kids will come in at the beginning of the day then do virtual learning at home the rest of the day. They hope to gradually return to a more in person learning format as the year goes on.

Kids whose parents opted to keep them home completely are enrolled in what’s called a virtual academy.