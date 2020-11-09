West Haven schools to be closed Tuesday to re-evaluate staffing needs and for deep cleaning

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– All West Haven public schools will be closed on Tuesday to re-evaluate staffing needs and safety protocols.

Communications Director Miguelina Felix confirmed to News 8 that the entire district will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 10 to allow for evaluation of staffing needs and to thoroughly clean the school buildings.

The district will also be closed Wednesday, Nov. 10, due to Veterans Day. All elementary schools will then continue normal in-person learning Thursday and Friday.

Additionally, the Carrigan school will be closed for students on Thursday, Nov. 12, and Friday, Nov. 13. There will be remote learning those days for students, before they are scheduled to return to that building on Monday, Nov. 16.

The high school will have distance learning until Nov. 20 because there is not enough in-person staff “to provide high quality in-person instruction.”