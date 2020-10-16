Windham Public Schools moving to virtual learning for two weeks

WINDHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — Windham Public School will be temporarily moving from hybrid to full virtual learning for the rest of October due to coronavirus concerns.

This comes as Windham is one of 11 communities in Connecticut that is on red alert due to a spike in COVID-19 cases within the area.

The district will start conduct virtual learning from Monday, Oct. 19 to Friday, Oct. 30. The school schedule and flex days will remain the same.

All school-based clubs and teams will not meet during this virtual learning period. The only exception is an SAT make up test being offered to nine Windham High School seniors on Oct. 27.

All schools will be open for grab & go breakfast and lunch Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

School officials will determine the district’s next steps on Oct. 29.

