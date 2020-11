MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Xavier High School in Middletown will be moving to a full remote learning model starting next week due to COVID-19 concerns.

Headmaster Dave Eustis made the announcement in an email to parents Friday.

The new learning model will start Monday, Nov. 16, and will go until Wednesday, Dec. 2. In-person learning is expected to resume on Thursday, Dec. 3.

Faculty and staff will still work from the school each day, the headmaster said.