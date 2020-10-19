Xavier HS in Middletown reports COVID cases

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Xavier High School in Middletown is reporting a COVID-19 case.
Over the weekend, school officials and the local health department initiated an investigation including contact tracing activities to identify all individuals who may have been in close contact with the person.
Individuals identified as close contacts will be notified directly and advised of appropriate quarantine procedures.
Headmaster David Eustis released a statement which read in part:
We are committed to maintaining a safe environment for students and staff and will proactively apply the appropriate response and mitigation strategies. Consistent with the state-wide protocol, quarantine strategies will be applied as appropriate in this situation and the appropriate families notified. This situation will be monitored closely in conjunction with local public health officials.
The safety of our community is our priority. I think we can all assume that this will not be the last confirmed case at Xavier. It is incumbent upon us all to implement the mitigation strategies recommended by our Public Health officials and medical professionals to help keep one another safe.
We appreciate your support and understanding in these challenging times. Follow up communications will be sent as appropriate.