Xavier HS in Middletown reports COVID cases

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Xavier High School in Middletown is reporting a COVID-19 case.

Over the weekend, school officials and the local health department initiated an investigation including contact tracing activities to identify all individuals who may have been in close contact with the person.

Individuals identified as close contacts will be notified directly and advised of appropriate quarantine procedures.

Headmaster David Eustis released a statement which read in part: