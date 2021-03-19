Blood drive being held in Cheshire Saturday

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — A blood drive is being held in Cheshire Saturday for a local family remembering the life of Katherine Toce.

20 years ago, Toce passed away from aggressive brain cancer at the age of 11. She received many units of blood to extend her life. Since then, her family has raised 3,800 units of blood in her honor through local blood drives.

The blood drive will be at the Cheshire Masonic Temple Lodge on 9 Country Club Rd. from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To sign up, visit redcrossblood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or download the American Red Cross Blood Donor app.