Boys & Girls Club of Hartford and Aaron’s donate laptops to graduating high school seniors

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The nation’s first-ever Boys and Girls Club is celebrating its 160th birthday this year. It also sent off its graduating seniors in a truly special way on Wednesday.

Dozens of cars were parked at the Asylum Hill Congregational Church in the morning, just waiting to drive in and collect some laptops.

“We’re celebrating 29 of our seniors here at the Boys and Girls Club of Hartford and they’re going to all types of universities, trade schools, vocational schools,” said Sam Gray, President & CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Hartford.

It’s a partnership with Aaron’s Furniture and Appliance rental company. They’ve donated a laptop for each graduating senior to ensure they’re ready to tackle higher education amid the pandemic.

They’re also driving away from the socially distant celebration with a subscription to Microsoft Suite and $100 towards their education.

This organization usually serves more than 700 children over the summer. The pandemic has dropped those numbers to 130. But that didn’t slow down any of the fun this Wednesday.

“Whether the classroom is virtual, in the classroom, or a combination of both, we want to advance these students’ education with the technology they need,” said David Zarnowski, General Manager of Aaron’s in Meriden.

“I don’t have a computer currently and the fact that the Boys and Girls Club is willing to go out of the way for their seniors, it shows a lot because everyone knows we weren’t able to have a regular graduation, so for them to do something this major is amazing,” Kaycia Narine of Hartford said.