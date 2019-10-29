Branford police warn parents about “Scooby Snacks” after arrest

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police arrested 21-year-old Branford resident for selling marijuana “Scooby Snacks” on Friday.

Police accused Juan Rojas of selling THC edibles resembling gummy bears and cookies out of his home. Branford Police found $10,000 in cash he received as proceeds from his sales.

Branford PD found “Scooby Snacks,” THC gummy bears, and cookies in Rojas’ residence. Photo: Branford Police Department.

Rojas is charged with operating a drug factory, three counts of possession with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance, and risk of injury to a child. He is currently being held on a $50,000 bond, according to police.

Even though Connecticut has decriminalized marijuana, there are strict laws and regulations regarding the use, possession, and purchase. Police urge parents to educate themselves on recognizing packaging of these edible products, the amount of drugs they contain, how the drug is absorbed into the body, and how readily available it is to children and teens.

Police say anyone who eats these edibles, especially a child, can experience serious effects such as intoxication, altered perception, anxiety, panic, paranoia, dizziness, apnea, and heart problems.

