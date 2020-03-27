Bridgeport school students accessing meals for home and distance learning materials

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Curiale school in Bridgeport is one of many places where lower-income families can pick up meals for students while school is canceled for the coronavirus. Bridgeport is making not just breakfast and lunch available, but supper as well.

“We have a lot of people who are stepping up, putting themselves in a little bit of risk because they know the community needs them,” said U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy.

Senator Murphy was there to thank those food workers, as well as the educators trying to keep kids learning from home. It’s working for at least one family that stopped by.

“I guess now my dad is my teacher,” explained 4th grader E.J. Campos. “I guess that the worksheets are kinda fun, and I guess it’s like being at school except I do a little less work.”

Packets of homework are going home with students across the state, and teachers are reaching out over computers and phone to help and encourage those students to keep up with their lessons. The level of success can vary with the level of technology available to students.

“So I think the challenges are there for teachers,” said Bridgeport schools superintendent Michael Testani. “They’re trying to find ways to work around those challenges and make sure their kids are connected to school during this time.”

But there are some things that cannot be replaced with learning from home.

“Gym, my classmates, my teacher and math,” said 5th grader Ryan Campos when asked what he missed about being in school.

At Bridgeport’s Curiale Elementary, families can pick up meals between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on weekdays, but lots of cities and towns have similar programs. If you are having trouble feeding the kids or know someone who is, please look into school lunch options from your local district.