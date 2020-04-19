Cannoli for a Cause: local pastry shop delivers sweet treats to first-responders as thank you during pandemic

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An East Haven pastry shop is giving away cannoli to first-responders as a pick-me-up during the coronavirus pandemic.

Family-owned Petonito’s Pastry and Cupcake Shoppe delivered 1,500 pastries to local hospitals, fire and police departments, pharmacies, banks, nursing homes, and more Sunday.

Owner, Regina Criscuolo explained, “there’s so many people out there who are risking their lives to help those in need, so we decided cannolis are something very popular here at the bakery. Everybody loves a cannoli. We’re an Italian bakery, so we are donating about 1,500 cannolis today…If it comes in cannoli-form, we are donating it.”