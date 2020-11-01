City of New Britain, Best Buddies host “Hallowheels” drive-thru trick-or-treating event

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of New Britain made sure Halloween was not canceled this year, welcoming trick-or-treaters at their Hallowheels trick-or-treating drive-thru event Saturday.

New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart, along with Best Buddies International, put on this event at New Britain Stadium, adapting to be COVID cautious.

Lynn Simon, Director of Development said, “We wanted to come up with something that was fun for families and also something that people felt safe coming to.”

Instead of walking door to door, trick-or-treaters picked up candy in “car-stumed” vehicles.

