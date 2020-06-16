City of New Haven outlines what summer camp will look like this year

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of New Haven laying out what summer camp will look like for kids this summer.

Starting July 13, Elm City kids ages 5 to 15 can register for 19 different camps which run through the beginning of August. There will be some changes though. First, there will be no before or after camp care.

During the day, kids will break off into small groups for no-contact sports, games and educational activities. The eco-adventures camp says they will be able to host them too.

“We’re not going to be able to have field trips, but we are going to be able to maintain a lot of the aquatic programs that we did. Because kayaking will allow you to do social distance. We’re also going to be doing a lot of cycling,” Martin Torresquintero, Outdoor Adventures Coordinator.

A full schedule of activities will be released in the next week.