Breaking News
NKorea blows up inter-Korea liaison office, raising tensions

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning Connecticut

City of New Haven outlines what summer camp will look like this year

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of New Haven laying out what summer camp will look like for kids this summer.

Starting July 13, Elm City kids ages 5 to 15 can register for 19 different camps which run through the beginning of August. There will be some changes though. First, there will be no before or after camp care.

During the day, kids will break off into small groups for no-contact sports, games and educational activities. The eco-adventures camp says they will be able to host them too.

“We’re not going to be able to have field trips, but we are going to be able to maintain a lot of the aquatic programs that we did. Because kayaking will allow you to do social distance. We’re also going to be doing a lot of cycling,” Martin Torresquintero, Outdoor Adventures Coordinator.

A full schedule of activities will be released in the next week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

New Haven Seniors to walk the stage, receive their diploma in drive-thru graduations today

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven Seniors to walk the stage, receive their diploma in drive-thru graduations today"

City of New Haven outlines what summer camp will look like this year

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "City of New Haven outlines what summer camp will look like this year"

QU professor says deadly officer-involved shooting in Atlanta could have been prevented with de-escalation

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "QU professor says deadly officer-involved shooting in Atlanta could have been prevented with de-escalation"

'I think it's the right decision': mayor says Columbus statue to be removed from Wooster Sq in New Haven

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "'I think it's the right decision': mayor says Columbus statue to be removed from Wooster Sq in New Haven"

West Haven student earns high school diploma and associates degree at the same time

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "West Haven student earns high school diploma and associates degree at the same time"

Waterbury schools hand out thermometers at food distribution sites

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Waterbury schools hand out thermometers at food distribution sites"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss