Community art project displays hopes & goals for 2021 in Old Saybrook Parks and Recreation gym

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Old Saybrook Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Jonathan Paradis looks out of his office window at an empty gym, which is usually full of kids and teens.

“It’s just a very busy and noisy, in a good way, building. But, if you look around, it is just bare walls. No one’s in here, super quiet,” Paradis said.

So Paradis had an idea. Students may not be allowed in the building, but that doesn’t mean their ideas and dreams have to be locked out. And with that, 2021 – A Community Art Project was born.

Students at the middle school were asked to express what they are most looking forward to in 2021.

“We wanted a way to bring some life, some color, some creation, some vibrancy back into our building,” Paradis said.

Old Saybrook Middle School teacher Heather Tooker saw the idea and ran with it.

She said, “I tried to make them think about things, what have you been told no? What have mom and dad told you, you can’t do? What are things you really want to be doing?”

And her students loved seeing their work on the gymnasium wall.

In 2021, 5th grader Emilia is hoping to see everyone work together to make our country a place of equality.

Emily, in 6th grade, said, “I thought it was gonna be a really fun opportunity to let everyone know what you’re feeling, and what you miss, and what you’re looking forward to when this is all over.”

6th grader Katie is looking forward to getting a puppy, seeing all of the vaccines out, and people being safe and able to see family and friends again.

“To showcase it in a facility that the entire community has an opportunity to use is really something special,” said Assistant Principal Matt Walton.

And what about that new office view?

Paradis said, “Now when I look out the window, and I see the wall behind me, it puts a little more smile on the face.”