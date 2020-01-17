Community being credited for locating kidnapped 11-year-old in Springfield thanks to Amber Alert, social media

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WTNH) — New details on the dramatic rescue of an 11-year-old girl who was kidnapped on her way home from school on Wednesday. The community and a local couple being credited with her safe return.

RELATED: 11-year-old girl forced into car in Massachusetts found safe; man arrested

An Amber Alert went out for 11-year-old Charlotte Moccia Wednesday mid- afternoon. Strangers spread the world on social media, and others spotted the car.

Having seen the Alert, one couple spotted the suspect’s car, and wouldn’t let it out of their sight.

On the phone with police: “It’s him, it’s him!…This is a blue Honda Civic; they’re going 100 mph right now…He just blew through a red light! He’s blowing through red lights!”

Police say, inside the Honda was Charlotte.

“I flashed my high beams and the guy pulls up his hood and covers his face and started to dart up Harvey street and I darted right behind him.” – Couple that followed the Honda until police arrived

The suspect, 24-year-old Miguel Rodriquez, was arraigned Thursday on multiple charges, including kidnapping and assault. He is being held without bail.

Charlotte’s family thanked the community Thursday saying, “The outpouring of love and support, near and far, is overwhelming. We are eternally grateful.”