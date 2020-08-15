Community comes together to revitalize Waterbury’s historic Scovill homes

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a big clean-up day in the Brass City on Saturday.

Waterbury residents and city leaders took the Scovill Homes Challenge; they cleaned up and revitalized the historic Scovill homes.

The houses were built in 1912 for the families of workers in Waterbury’s old brass factories. After years of neglect, residents knew it was time to help spruce up the neighborhood and to help out the elderly folks who live there.

Cleanup coordinator Erika Cooper said, “It was time to take matters into our own hands.”

Debris from the recent storm was cleared out, trash was removed, and some front porches got a new coat of paint.

Cooper was impressed by the turnout to help the local community.

“So far, so good,” she told News 8. “There’s been a lot of people from the community coming out and helping, so we’ve had a lot of support.”

Census takers were also there to count the families and clean-up volunteers who have not yet taken the 2020 Census.