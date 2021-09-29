Community holds candlelight vigil for 14-year-old stabbed to death in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A community is mourning the loss of a teenage boy Wednesday who police say was stabbed to death.

Jeimy Cintron, 27, of Waterbury was arrested and charged with murder in the death of a 14-year-old boy Wednesday afternoon. Police say Cintron and the victim got into a fight before Cintron stabbed the victim in the chest.

Mourners gathered Waterbury evening at a memorial decorated with candles and balloons for the teen.

Waterbury Public Schools put out a statement following the arrest. They say the victim is one of their students.

The Waterbury Public Schools community has suffered a tremendous loss. On Wednesday, September 29, a student was tragically killed in a senseless act of violence. We extend our deepest condolences to the student’s family. A crisis team has been mobilized to support students and staff as they grieve. Our school community and the city will come together to do everything we can to provide support to our students, staff and families during this extraordinarily difficult time.“ – Sujata Wycoff, Director of Communications for Waterbury Public Schools

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Waterbury Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941.