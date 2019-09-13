CT Brain Tumor Alliance presents Playing for the Cure: Brainstormin’

(WTNH) — A fun night of music, food and good company, all for a great cause.

Local non-profit CT Brain Tumor Alliance is holding a fundraiser and benefit concert, Playing for the Cure: Brainstormin’. All of the money raised will support brain tumor patients and caregivers from all around the state, as well as support brain tumor research.

Participants that sign up and fundraise at least $250 will earn access to the open bar with the purchase of an event ticket.

This year’s fundraising goal is to reach at least $100,000.

The event will take place on Sept. 20 at Stony Creek Brewery in Branford. It starts at 6:30 pm.

There’s still time to sign up! For more information on fundraising and attending the benefit concert, go to CTBTA.rallybound.org/brainstormin .