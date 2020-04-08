‘CT Checkup’: Haddam restaurants giving back to those in-need during pandemic

HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — For Deb’s Restaurant in Haddam, business is down almost 90% due to the coronavirus outbreak. But thanks to another local business owner, they are still able to give back to those who need it most.

Jeff Blaschke and his family donated $3,000 to Deb’s and to Dino’s Pizza Restaurant, also in Haddam, to do what they could to help during this time.

“One of the things we wanted to do was help our food pantry and social services here in town, but also help out our local restaurants,” said Blaschke, whose family owns HK Dairy Barn in Haddam and Connecticut Horse Cremation in Killingworth. “And we wanted to figure out a way to do both.”

His donation bought gift cards from the two restaurants which were then sent to Haddam’s Department of Social Services to be given out to those in need.

To keep the generosity going, these businesses are encouraging others who are able to join in and donate.

“We’re trying to help as many people as possible and one of our goals is that it will continue on,” said Blaschke. “We will go back and donate more if we need to and I’m hoping everybody else does the same.”

To donate, he says to contact Haddam’s Social Services Department which will help connect people with local restaurants.

One customer of Deb’s Restaurant told News 8 it’s a great idea.

“We’re all in this together,” said Courtney Agbobli. “For those of us that can, we should do that and try to help each other. We don’t want to see businesses fail.”

And owner of Deb’s Restaurant, Debbie Dudley, says that while she misses seeing and connecting with her customers, she’s grateful to still be able to spread some goodness.

“There’s so many people that are out of work and having some tough times,” said Dudley. “So if we could just get them a nice hot meal, something that they’re used to, that really makes everybody happy.”