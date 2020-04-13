CT Checkup: Killingworth restaurant creates ‘pay it forward’ breakfast trays from customers’ donations

KILLINGWORTH, Conn. (WTNH)– At The Copper Skillet in Killingworth, one customer’s generosity has created a movement.

Richard Filosi called the restaurant with an idea just one day after the statewide dine-in ban due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

“He was just nice enough to come up with the idea of donating money for people who are having a hard time with this to be able to get food,” said Bill Panagopoulos, co-owner of The Copper Skillet.

The donation was used to create “pay it forward” breakfast trays for local families in need.

Through social media, Panagopoulos was able to share this news which sparked a chain reaction throughout the community.

He said just last week they had a customer donate $100 towards the worthy cause and they have many more coming in.

For those going through a difficult time, there are still a number of “pay it forward” trays available.

“We’ve had some people come in to get the trays but we also have a lot available,” said Panafopoulos. “So if anybody feels the need to call ahead, please don’t hesitate. There’s no shame in it.”

The Copper Skillet has been a staple in Killingworth for 25 years and Panagopoulos says he’s proud to be part of such a generous and caring community.

“It just shows you how close knit of a community we are, and how everybody wants everybody to do good,” he said. “Even though everybody’s struggling, people are still willing to go out of their way to help a fellow neighbor. It’s really nice to see.”