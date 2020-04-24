 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning Connecticut

CT Checkup: New Haven’s Junzi Kitchen donates nutritious food to health care workers through ‘Share a Meal’ program

Community

by: Natasha Lubczenko

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Nestled in the Shops at Yale, Junzi Kitchen is used to providing fast-casual, healthy Chinese food to students and locals alike. 

Now during the Coronavirus pandemic, they are extending the reach of their vegetable-forward meals to those on the front lines. 

“So far in New Haven, we did 300 meals at Yale and then we did a couple at the VA Hospital in West Haven,” said Anthony Keys, the general manager at Junzi Kitchen. “In New York, we had about 1,400 meals going out.”  

The restaurant has partnered with various New York hospitals to donate food to healthcare workers through their ‘Share a Meal’ program. Every 10 dollars that customers donate directly translates to a free and healthy meal for a healthcare worker fighting COVID-19. 

“Our food is very affordable,” said Keys. “So 10 dollars to help one of the front liners helping during this pandemic is definitely worth it.” 

The Junzi bowls are filled with a noodle base and topped with vegetables, garnishes and protein. Today, 22 of these bowls will be delivered to Yale New Haven Hospital. 

People can donate an amount of their choosing on Junzi’s website or by selecting the  ‘Share a Meal’ option during online orders. 

And Keys says that our healthcare heroes need a nutritious meal now more than ever to keep them going.

“Especially now, you definitely need as many vegetables and as much protein–healthy protein– as you can get,” he said. “And Junzi provides that.”

‘Share a Meal’ is now expanding to cover first responders and other essential workers in addition to healthcare workers. There is a form to fill out  on their website for those who know of a group in need.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Sally's Pizza in New Haven now delivering - adapting during pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Sally's Pizza in New Haven now delivering - adapting during pandemic"

Southington business owner donates hundreds of N95 masks to Waterbury-area nursing homes

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Southington business owner donates hundreds of N95 masks to Waterbury-area nursing homes"

What's being done to ease patients' fear of COVID in emergency departments

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "What's being done to ease patients' fear of COVID in emergency departments"

ConnCAT provide food to Dixwell, Newhallville communities most in need in New Haven during pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "ConnCAT provide food to Dixwell, Newhallville communities most in need in New Haven during pandemic"

Kids charity groups find way to visit Yale-New Haven cancer patients

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids charity groups find way to visit Yale-New Haven cancer patients"

Yale-New Haven Health to give employees 5% bonus for efforts during pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Yale-New Haven Health to give employees 5% bonus for efforts during pandemic"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss