CT Checkup: New Haven’s Junzi Kitchen donates nutritious food to health care workers through ‘Share a Meal’ program

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Nestled in the Shops at Yale, Junzi Kitchen is used to providing fast-casual, healthy Chinese food to students and locals alike.

Now during the Coronavirus pandemic, they are extending the reach of their vegetable-forward meals to those on the front lines.

“So far in New Haven, we did 300 meals at Yale and then we did a couple at the VA Hospital in West Haven,” said Anthony Keys, the general manager at Junzi Kitchen. “In New York, we had about 1,400 meals going out.”

The restaurant has partnered with various New York hospitals to donate food to healthcare workers through their ‘Share a Meal’ program. Every 10 dollars that customers donate directly translates to a free and healthy meal for a healthcare worker fighting COVID-19.

“Our food is very affordable,” said Keys. “So 10 dollars to help one of the front liners helping during this pandemic is definitely worth it.”

The Junzi bowls are filled with a noodle base and topped with vegetables, garnishes and protein. Today, 22 of these bowls will be delivered to Yale New Haven Hospital.

People can donate an amount of their choosing on Junzi’s website or by selecting the ‘Share a Meal’ option during online orders.

And Keys says that our healthcare heroes need a nutritious meal now more than ever to keep them going.

“Especially now, you definitely need as many vegetables and as much protein–healthy protein– as you can get,” he said. “And Junzi provides that.”

‘Share a Meal’ is now expanding to cover first responders and other essential workers in addition to healthcare workers. There is a form to fill out on their website for those who know of a group in need.