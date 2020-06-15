CT Checkup: North Haven smoothie shop joins #PayItForward to support healthcare workers, local businesses

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Nicole DeLuca owns Infinite Nutrition in North Haven, which has been delivering smoothies and shakes to local healthcare workers since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“It feels good to give back to the community. Especially a community I worked in myself,” Nicole said.

She herself was a nurse for 10 years before a car accident made her retire, which is why these donations mean so much.

“I love being a nurse and I wish I could still be a hospital nurse,” Nicole said. “But things have changed and it just means a lot to be able to provide for people that I worked with.”

This is all part of the store’s #PayItForward project, which it’s doing along with other nutrition stores around the state.

“We’d take donations and bring deliveries to local hospitals, the police, the fire, anywhere that people nominate for deliveries and just brings shakes and smoothies and smiles to everybody,” Nicole said.

Infinite Nutrition customer Ashley Liese is a nurse practitioner, and she said seeing her profession get this newfound appreciation is welcomed.

“It’s unfortunate it takes a pandemic for this to happen but it makes you feel appreciated and loved and it kind of makes you go forward,” Ashley said.

Infinite is giving back to more than just healthcare workers. They are raffling off gift certificates to other local businesses to support them as well.

Customers receive a loyalty card that gets punched each time they make a purchase. When the card fills up, they get entered into the raffle.

North Haven resident Carol Ann Menker says she enjoys seeing local businesses lift each other up.

She said, “It’s nice everybody gives back. Take the time to support local businesses instead of chains. Because it’s these small local businesses that turn around and help out at Yale or the local police and fire departments. So it’s nice to see an equal exchange.”