CT Checkup: North Haven smoothie shop joins #PayItForward to support healthcare workers, local businesses

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Nicole DeLuca owns Infinite Nutrition in North Haven, which has been delivering smoothies and shakes to local healthcare workers since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“It feels good to give back to the community. Especially a community I worked in myself,” Nicole said.

She herself was a nurse for 10 years before a car accident made her retire, which is why these donations mean so much. 

“I love being a nurse and I wish I could still be a hospital nurse,” Nicole said. “But things have changed and it just means a lot to be able to provide for people that I worked with.”

This is all part of the store’s #PayItForward project, which it’s doing along with other nutrition stores around the state.

“We’d take donations and bring deliveries to local hospitals, the police, the fire, anywhere that people nominate for deliveries and just brings shakes and smoothies and smiles to everybody,” Nicole said.

Infinite Nutrition customer Ashley Liese is a nurse practitioner, and she said seeing her profession get this newfound appreciation is welcomed. 

“It’s unfortunate it takes a pandemic for this to happen but it makes you feel appreciated and loved and it kind of makes you go forward,” Ashley said.

Infinite is giving back to more than just healthcare workers. They are raffling off gift certificates to other local businesses to support them as well.

Customers receive a loyalty card that gets punched each time they make a purchase. When the card fills up, they get entered into the raffle. 

North Haven resident Carol Ann Menker says she enjoys seeing local businesses lift each other up. 

She said, “It’s nice everybody gives back. Take the time to support local businesses instead of chains. Because it’s these small local businesses that turn around and help out at Yale or the local police and fire departments. So it’s nice to see an equal exchange.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Protesters camp outside PD station in Bridgeport, call for police funds to be invested in community livelihood

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Protesters camp outside PD station in Bridgeport, call for police funds to be invested in community livelihood"

Prayer, Protest, and Peace: march against police brutality, call for peace, unity on New Haven Green

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Prayer, Protest, and Peace: march against police brutality, call for peace, unity on New Haven Green"

Faith leaders call for "Prayer, Protest, and Peace" in march to New Haven Green.

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Faith leaders call for "Prayer, Protest, and Peace" in march to New Haven Green."

WEB EXTRA: Full Prayer, Protest, and Peace rally on New Haven Green

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "WEB EXTRA: Full Prayer, Protest, and Peace rally on New Haven Green"

Student protesters call on New Haven, Yale to defund police forces

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Student protesters call on New Haven, Yale to defund police forces"

Remembering Yale graduate and ‘Shakespeare Lady,’ Margaret Holloway

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Remembering Yale graduate and ‘Shakespeare Lady,’ Margaret Holloway"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss