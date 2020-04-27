CT Checkup: Wallingford deli is proud to provide food for first responders and community

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — At Vinny’s Deli in Wallingford, giving back has always been a part of who they are.

“It’s been part of our DNA for a long time,” said owner Vincent Iannuzzi.

Throughout the years they’ve donated to various causes, documented with photos and “thank yous” on the wall.

So to owner Iannuzzi, stepping up during this coronavirus outbreak was a no-brainer.

“We’ve been here 37 years because of the customers and the community,” he said. “So anything we can give back to the community–we should and they deserve it.”

To adapt to our changed world, Vinny’s now has an “order station” stocked with gloves, hand sanitizer, and an order form for customers to fill out to limit face-to-face interaction.

The popular deli has had multiple promotions where healthcare workers eat for free and has made donations to local hospitals and nursing homes–including Midstate Medical Center in Meriden and Regency House in Wallingford.

Iannuzzi said that hearing the cheers and gratitude of these workers after the delivery is something he will never forget.

“Those are things at the end of the day where you go “wow,” he said. “It doesn’t matter what your sales were, these people were excited to see food coming in the door.”

Customers have also come to Vinny’s with monetary donations toward food for these healthcare heroes, which Iannuzzi is proud to provide.

“The Wallingford community in these types of situations,” he said. “The good and bad come out in people, and we’ve seen so much good come out.”