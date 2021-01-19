CT Democrats among dedicated volunteers distributing food at Foodshare

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Cars line up at Rentschler Field in East Hartford at 6 a.m. — hours before Foodshare’s food distribution opens up. The hours may be different in the new year, but that need is just as great as ever.

“Turn out is over 2,000 cars every distribution now, we did 2,017 cars last Tuesday and they’re lining up. I mean, we opened up this morning and there are 25 lanes of cars,” said Dom Piccini from Foodshare.

But with great need comes great volunteers, keeping the operation going through the pandemic these past 10 months.

“We’ve done field hospitals, we’ve done PPE pod missions, we’ve done it all,” said Tech Sargent Kelsie Gorman, 103rd airlift wing. “People from all walks of life are coming and we are so happy that we are able to be here today to help every single person that needs it.”

Connecticut Democrats taking part in a day of service are hoping to encourage others to do the same.

“I just think it’s important that people are aware of how big this is, how needy so many people are, and any way we can do that, get that message out, I’m on board,” said Democratic State Chair Nancy DiNardo.

“I think it’s just really important that folks in Connecticut understand that the need is persistent and pervasive. There’s folks in this line from every community, every neighborhood across Connecticut and we all need to recognize that and help our neighbors a bit more,” said Matt Gianquinto, who is volunteering with the Connecticut Democratic Party.

This Rentschler Field food distribution is still month-to-month, but right now those hours are every Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.