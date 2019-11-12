CT Food Bank and Stop & Shop collect turkeys to give to families in need for holiday season

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds of turkeys are now in the hands of the Connecticut Food Bank ahead of Thanksgiving.

Stop&Shop employees delivered 500 turkeys to the food bank’s headquarters in Wallingford Monday.

The frozen birds will be given out over the next two weeks, making sure families in need are able to eat well and enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday.

Valerie Shultz-Wilson, CEO of the CT Food Bank told News 8, “This is a great time of year for us to really be able to help our neighbors and to make sure everyone has a wonderful holiday.”

The Stop&Shop workers also donated their time this afternoon, helping shoppers choose food from the Food Bank’s pop-up pantry.

The Connecticut Food Bank says they need all the volunteers they can get. If you are interested, check with http://www.ctfoodbank.org/.