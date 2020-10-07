CT libraries receiving $2.6 million in CARE Act funds as capacity increases for phase 3

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The State of Connecticut announced Wednesday afternoon that libraries across the state will receive $2.6 million of CARES Act money.

State Librarian Maureen Sullivan said the funding will be used “to support the work of our public libraries as they continue in very difficult times of a pandemic, to provide services with unique creativity, and ingenuity to the challenges that they are facing.”

East Hartford’s Raymond Library will receive $41,000 to help purchase technology and furniture. The money is supposed to increase equity and access.

Libraries in our state will also be allowed to have more people inside, once Phase 3 of reopening Connecticut goes into effect Thursday. Capacity in libraries will increase from 50% to 75%.