WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A cut-a-thon in Wallingford Sunday is raising money for Suicide Awareness and Connecticut’s Crisis Chat line.

It was held at he Academy di Capelli Beauty School. Attendees were able to get haircuts and mini facials from female barbers and cosmetologists.

One barber told News 8, “We lost people that we love. Everybody goes through this, and everybody needs someone to talk to. And we want to broadcast that we are here for that.”

This is the 2nd year of the cut-a-thon.