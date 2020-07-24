Diaper Bank of CT helping increased number of families as more parents out of work amid pandemic

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. – With more and more folks out of work amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the need to help young families grows each day. At the Diaper Bank of Connecticut, they’ve been handing out nearly double the number of diapers they usually do.

For all of 2019, they gave out 1.7 million diapers. In just the last four months of 2020, they’ve handed out 1 million.

The Executive Director says it’s not slowing down; they’re hearing about a lot of first-time clients who are making tough decisions.

“Of putting food on the table versus putting a diaper on their child or mom doesn’t eat or dad doesn’t eat or ‘here’s the amount of money that I have let’s put it toward the child.’ I hear stories about that all the time,” said Executive Dir. Of Diaper Bank of CT, Janet Alfano.

For now, they’ve relied on emergency funding from different community foundations and they’re working on putting together a safe diaper drive where people can be socially distant and they’re always looking for volunteers.

For more info: http://www.thediaperbank.or