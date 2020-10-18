Community event raises domestic violence awareness, fundraises for son of slain Ansonia woman

Community

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — People in Ansonia came together to support the family of a mother killed in August.

Friends and family of Rosali Acquefreda gathered at Veterans Park Saturday afternoon to remember her life with live music and raffles along with custom t-shirts, mugs, and car decals for sale.

RELATED: Police make arrest in murder of 20-year-old mother in Ansonia

The event not only celebrated Rosali’s life but also raised awareness of domestic violence and raised money to help Rosali’s son, Eli.

“I just pray that Eli will be safe and the courts will make the right choice and keep my grandson safe, and he’ll have a happy and safe life with a family that really loves him and that has shown him love since the day he was born,” said Melissa Acquefreda, Rosali’s mother.

Melissa also spoke about how to support someone who may be impacted by domestic violence.

“Domestic violence is still here. People don’t know what it’s like until they’re living in those shoes and dealing with it,” Melissa said. “Just listen to the person, and even if it causes drama, speak up, and help that person because when you’re in those shoes, you’re afraid to ask for help.”

Andre Lefrancois was arrested last month and charged in the murder of Acquefreda. She was the mother of his child.

