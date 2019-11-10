‘Don’t Trash Connecticut’ – community roadside cleanup to eradicate land-based litter

‘Don’t Trash Connecticut’ cleanup along the beach in West Haven. Video: Brian Flaherty via ReportIt!

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Community members got together Sunday eradicate land-based litter. At Morse Park in West Haven, more than 30 volunteers spent the morning picking up trash around the ocean-side park.

The initiative, dubbed ‘Don’t Trash Connecticut – Nip it in the bin!’ is the signature element of a partnership between Three Tiers for Connecticut and Live Green.

More than 30 volunteers bringing in lots of litter here at ‪Morse Park. Posted by Don't Trash CT on Sunday, November 10, 2019

The goal of the litter removal events is help eradicate land-based litter and help make Connecticut’s roadsides, waterways and public spaces trash-free.

The anti-littering campaign launched at Veteran’s Park in Norwalk in October, and is planned to be a 5-year initiative.

A beautiful day for a cleanup at West Haven’s Morse Park! Posted by Don't Trash CT on Sunday, November 10, 2019

According to a representative for the initiative, Sunday’s effort yielded at least two dozen garbage bags filled, a TV, a toilet, a beanbag chair, and a mattress. Just about 1,000 pounds of litter in all.

‘Don’t Trash CT-Nip it in the Bin! litter pick-up event 11/10/19

In a statement, Lawrence Cafero, President and Treasurer of Three Tiers for Connecticut and Executive of Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of Connecticut, Inc. said of the effort, “Quite simply, our industry is coming together to try and clean up the little piece of the world we all live in, and to partner with Live Green to tackle the challenge of land-based litter caused not only by our product’s containers, but litter of all kinds.”

To learn more about ‘Don’t Trash Connecticut’ and how to volunteer in your community, visit DontTrashCT on Facebook.