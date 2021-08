*HURRICANE, TROPICAL STORM, AND STORM SURGE WARNINGS ARE UP FOR CONNECTICUT*

Henri continues to move up the coast as we continue to watch what will likely be a devastating storm across the state. Regardless of where you live in Connecticut, we will see major impacts in every corner of the state. The rain bands will first move in around 3am and the wind will dramatically pick up around 9am on Sunday. The heaviest and most widespread rain will move through during the afternoon and evening where flash flooding is likely. Expect to lose power, we could see as much as 50% of the state in the dark according to the utility companies! When the storm passes, very hot and humid weather will make it very tough next week for those without power.