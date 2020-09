FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Relay for Life of Farmington Valley looked a little different this year.

The annual event celebrates cancer survivors and caregivers and remembers those who have passed away from the disease.

Participants attended socially distant ceremonies and drove laps in the parking lot of Farmington High School, instead of walking the traditional Relay track.

So far, over 600 participants raised over $129,000, while in 2019, over 1,900 participants raised over $600,000.