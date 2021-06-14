Durham Fair announces its return for 101st year this fall

DURHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — The Durham Fair is returning to the fairgrounds in 2021, the President of the Durham Fair Association (DFA) announced in a video update Monday.

DFA President Dan Miramant shared a video update just 101 days away from when they will open the gates to the fairgrounds for the 101st annual fair. That day will be Sept. 23, 2021.

Volunteers highlighted the live music, art exhibitions, local food vendors, and the rides that will be returning. The livestock will also be back in the stalls, ready to say hello!

The Durham Fair was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.