East Hartford flag placing ceremony honors fallen Veterans this Memorial Day weekend

Community

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The East Hartford Veterans’ Commission honored our fallen Veterans Saturday morning with a flag placing ceremony.

Small American flags were placed at every Veterans’ headstone ahead of Memorial Day to remember the service and sacrifice of local fallen service members.

“Recognizing the sacrifices of East Hartford’s sons and daughters is an important time-honored tradition within our community,” said John P. Lawlor Jr., East Hartford Public Works Director and Brigadier General USA. “This is even more true during these uncertain times.”

Volunteers visited all five of the town’s cemeteries to place the flags.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

John Lawlor Jr. at East Hartford flag placing ceremony

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "John Lawlor Jr. at East Hartford flag placing ceremony"

Hartford’s mayor encourages free, easy mobile Coronavirus testing for all city residents

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford’s mayor encourages free, easy mobile Coronavirus testing for all city residents"

West Hartford private school holds drive-in graduation in front of LED billboard featuring photos of senior class

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "West Hartford private school holds drive-in graduation in front of LED billboard featuring photos of senior class"

CT Checkup: Manchester printshop supports other small businesses during COVID crisis by producing shirts with their logos

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT Checkup: Manchester printshop supports other small businesses during COVID crisis by producing shirts with their logos"

Suspect arrested after reportedly attacking ex-girlfriend, fatally stabbing man in Hartford

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspect arrested after reportedly attacking ex-girlfriend, fatally stabbing man in Hartford"

State police following new leads in case of missing mom, Jennifer Farber Dulos

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "State police following new leads in case of missing mom, Jennifer Farber Dulos"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss