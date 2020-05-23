East Hartford flag placing ceremony honors fallen Veterans this Memorial Day weekend

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The East Hartford Veterans’ Commission honored our fallen Veterans Saturday morning with a flag placing ceremony.

Small American flags were placed at every Veterans’ headstone ahead of Memorial Day to remember the service and sacrifice of local fallen service members.

“Recognizing the sacrifices of East Hartford’s sons and daughters is an important time-honored tradition within our community,” said John P. Lawlor Jr., East Hartford Public Works Director and Brigadier General USA. “This is even more true during these uncertain times.”

Volunteers visited all five of the town’s cemeteries to place the flags.