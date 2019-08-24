East Haven business hosts pet adoption drive

(WTNH) — An East Haven business shined the spotlight on animals in need Saturday with a pet adoption event on the North Haven Green.

Burzenski and Company, which handles accounting and financial services, wanted to bring awareness to local animal shelters.

Burzenski and Company is celebrating 35 years in business, and they are giving back in 35 different ways throughout the year, with the pet adoption event being one of them.

Some of the others have also helped the homeless, elderly, and children.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.