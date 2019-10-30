East Lyme Officials postpone trick-or-treating due to bad weather

EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — A wet and windy day day on Thursday means ‘Trick-or-Treating’ in one Connecticut town is postponed for another day. East Lyme Selectman Mark Nickerson says Halloween activities in town will be welcomed on Saturday when the weather clears out.

“We have a lot of roads that don’t have sidewalks that are narrow in nature, that don’t have many street lights on them and we don’t want the kids on wet roads where the cars may not be able to see them. It’s a visibility problem. There’s kids in the streets and we prefer it on a nicer night,” – Mark Nickerson, East Lyme Selectman

Nickerson tells News 8 the decision was a mutual agreement among East Lyme Town Officials, Police, and School Officials.

Some residents say this Halloween Raincheck is a good idea.

“I think it’s great, said Kelly Todd of East Lyme. “I think it keeps kids safe and it keeps us dry. I think it’s fantastic. Halloween just isn’t a day, it’s an event and why not have a great event?”

East Lyme isn’t the only town in Connecticut with preparations for the bad weather. Other towns like Madison and Westport are leaving the decision to ‘trick-or-treat’ up to families despite the forecast.

We have some indoor alternatives here.