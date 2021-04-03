Easter Sunday sunrise Mass happening at Holy Land USA

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Get a fresh start to your Easter Sunday with a sunrise Mass at Holy Land USA.

The gates will open at 5 a.m., and Mass will start at 6:15 a.m. Storm Team 8 says sunrise will be at 6:29 a.m. Easter morning.

Attendees are asked to bring folding chairs to sit in, and to dress accordingly for the outdoor Mass.

Masks are required and social distancing will be used.

If you can’t make it out to Holy Land, you can livestream the sunrise Mass here.

If it rains, the Mass will be canceled.

