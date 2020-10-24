Elm City Market to donate portion of Saturday’s proceeds to New Haven Public Schools

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a unique partnership to help students in New Haven this school year.

The Elm City Market ran its monthly Supporting our Schools program Saturday. On the fourth Saturday of every month, the store donates 3% of its total sales to three elementary or middle schools in the New Haven Public Schools system.

As part of the partnership, Elm City Market also provides a healthy snack to every student at the schools.

Faculty, staff, and students and their parents from the participating schools were invited to the market to help greet shoppers and help with bagging customers’ items.

“We’re a community market…so we try to support people, schools, and businesses within our community, it’s what Elm City Market is all about,” said Courtney Barr, Marketing Coordinator for Elm City Market.

This month, John C. Daniels School, Conte/West Hill Magnet School, and Hill Central School will receive the donation.

The principal of Hill Central School, Jaime Ramos, said, “We are a neighborhood school. We need funding to support our children to grow academically, to provide the social needs and skills that they need. And we are glad that we have a partner here, Elm City, that they can help our community here in New Haven.”

Proceeds from all in-store and online purchases made on Support our Schools day will go toward the 3% donation.