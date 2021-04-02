Europol Deli open for business for Easter Sunday meal essentials

Ken Houston

Posted: / Updated:

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — With Good Friday upon us, Easter weekend is now underway.

With COVID vaccines being distributed across the state and the warmer weather approaching, people in the state are getting ready to celebrate Easter Sunday. One of those traditions for many is visiting Europol Deli and Bakery in Ansonia.

The Polish deli has a variety of Kielbasas and treats such as Babkas and lamb-shaped cakes.

News 8’s Ken Houston visits Europol Deli in Ansonia ahead of Easter Sunday on Good Morning Connecticut, where he will speak with the store owner in a live interview.

