Breaking News
Water main break closes Eastern Street area in New Haven

Fairfield local leaders host vaping forum

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Local leaders are expressing concern over vaping in a Fairfield forum on Thursday.

Attorney General William Tong along with other state lawmakers will hold a forum to talk about youth vaping prevention and education. State officials will listen to health experts talk about the action being taken to combat vaping among the youth in the state.

The forum is set for Thursday night at 6 p.m.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss