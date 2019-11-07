Fairfield local leaders host vaping forum

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Local leaders are expressing concern over vaping in a Fairfield forum on Thursday.

Attorney General William Tong along with other state lawmakers will hold a forum to talk about youth vaping prevention and education. State officials will listen to health experts talk about the action being taken to combat vaping among the youth in the state.

The forum is set for Thursday night at 6 p.m.

