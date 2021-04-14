‘Feed the Valley’ kicks off April 15 – June 1 to alleviate food insecurity, support local restaurants

(WTNH) — The Feed the Valley Fundraiser is set to begin April 15. It’s an event that has been created to help alleviate food insecurity in the Valley and support local restaurants.

From April 15 through June 1, Women United of the Valley United Way is kicking off Feed the Valley event.

“Women United is pleased to partner with 11 local restaurants to alleviate food insecurity in the five Valley towns of Ansonia, Derby, Oxford, Seymour and Shelton,” said Women United Chairperson Karen Stockla. “Restaurant owners and their employees understand the hardships that the pandemic has caused firsthand, so they were eager to help those who face hunger through this initiative.”

Those particating restaurants are: