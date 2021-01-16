Fill the Shuttle food drive happening in Wallingford this weekend

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Food Bank, The East Center Market, and Masonicare held a ‘Fill the Shuttle’ food drive in Wallingford.

News 8’s Sarah Cody emceed the drive-thru event. Officials with Masonicare said food insecurities isn’t just something that needs to be addressed during the holidays; it’s a concern year-round.

“Very often, food drives happen around the holiday times, which is always a good thing. But food insecurity is something that happens 12 months a year. So, we decided to wait until after the holidays, and do this food drive then,” said Audrey Grove, Director of Community Services at Masonicare.

All items collected at the drive will go to the Connecticut Food Bank to help feed local families.

Masonicare and the Connecticut Food Bank will be back at Wallingford’s East Center Market again from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday to collect more food.