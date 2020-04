(WTNH) — Those who might need some help during these uncertain times, or just want to give back, thankfully don’t need to go very far.

The Connecticut Food Bank prepared nearly 22.5 million meals for Connecticut residents in need in 2019, all thanks to the dozens of local food pantries partnered with CT Food Bank.

Even with the pandemic, most food pantries are still open and the Mobile Pantry is still in service.

You can find a food pantry near you with CT Food Bank’s online Pantry Locator.