Food drive happening Saturday to benefit Operation Hope

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A group of Fairfield citizens is teaming up with Operation Hope to hold a food drive Saturday to help the community.

They said Operation Hope is serving around 35% more families than they usually do, and need donations to help the families out during these times.

The food drive will be held at Berkshire Hathaway on 1583 Post Road in Fairfield from 10 a.m. to noon.

The group is looking to collect cash donations, gift cards, non-perishable foods, and cleaning products.

If you can’t make it to the food drive, you can donate online at Operation Hope’s website.

The group has held 15 food drives for Operation Hope every week since March when the pandemic hit hard in Connecticut.