Food drive held at Hamden Middle School as town sees increase in demand for donations

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Hamden Middle School has a nice long driveway, which is usually perfect for dropping off and picking up kids. Since that is not happening anymore, it has become the perfect place to drop off and pick up donated food.

The donating was happening between 9 a.m. and noon Wednesday morning. Two months into the pandemic, and people are still helping their neighbors.

“I believe it’s important to give to people that are in need, especially now,” said Hamden resident Doreen Kaminsky, as she dropped off food.

Officials say one in eight Hamden residents was food insecure before the pandemic.

“Since the pandemic hit, we’ve seen the food bank a the Keefe Community Center serving double the amount of people,” said Adam Sendroff, the Town of Hamden’s Community Development Manager.

The donated food will go to the Keefe Center and the food pantry at the Senior Center. There is a particular need for cereal and pancake mix, as we told folks on Good Morning Connecticut.

“I was watching the news this morning and they said there was a food drive here and it said they were especially in need of breakfast food,” said Hamden resident Sandy Dambrosio. “So I thought, this is great. Before I start my day, I’ll just go take care of that.”

By dinner time, the Middle School switches up and becomes a distribution site for the Connecticut Food Bank. Some 450 bags going out to hungry families. And despite the increased need, Hamden’s agencies are keeping up.

“They are. The Hamden community is extremely generous,” Sendroff said. “I’ve been really overwhelmed by people stepping up and helping and giving and looking out for their neighbors.”

If you missed the chance to donate Wednesday, don’t worry. They will be back there at the Hamden Middle School collecting food again Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon.