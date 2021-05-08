Food trucks join Mother’s Day event at Botticello Farms in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut is getting back in business with a Mother’s Day spin this weekend.

Botticello Farms in Manchester held a Mother’s Day event with people picking out flowers and vegetable plants to celebrate local moms. And, other local small businesses got to join in the fun.

“It’s kind of a grand opening Mother’s Day weekend, we have a couple food trucks here…Nora’s Cupcakes, and Square Peg Pizza…of course, everyone’s out buying their flowers for Mother’s Day, you know? Super busy today,” said owner Tony Botticello. “Mother’s Day is typically the biggest flower day of the year, you know? And then, we add in the food trucks and a couple of other things, and it’s twice as busy as it was last year.

Botticello said the farm is trying to book food trucks for every Saturday for the foreseeable future.